Russell Wilson: I’m ready to rock and roll

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 22, 2022, 10:15 AM EST
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was held out from last week’s game even though he cleared the concussion protocol. But he’s back for Denver’s Christmas Day matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Wednesday that Wilson is “full go” and the Broncos are preparing to do whatever they can to win.

For his part, Wilson said he feels great after watching the Broncos defeat the Cardinals 24-15 last week.

“Super aware, the medical team here did a great job,” Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. ‘To be able to heal quickly and get back on the field and be able to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday [last week], I was ready to roll. But to get an extra week and let those guys get in there, Brett [Rypien] did a great job stepping up and stepping in. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Wilson played his best game of the season before suffering a concussion against Kansas City. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for a season-high 57 yards in that game.

“I’m excited to be back on the field,” Wilson said. “I feel like we’re really catching a groove. In the Chiefs game we had an amazing comeback and were almost able to win the game — believe we could have won it. Just the ability to make plays is so important, to use my legs and use my arm, get outside the pocket. We did a great job of that in the Chiefs game.”

With just three games left, it’s a little late for the Broncos’ offense to be catching its proverbial groove. But that at least gives the team the potential to make things interesting against the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

3 responses to “Russell Wilson: I’m ready to rock and roll

  1. Good lord…this is supposed to get Donkeys fans excited?

    I remember August, ‘22, Russell. Let’s just say a lot has happened since then, shall we?

  2. “to use my legs and use my arm, get outside the pocket.” – As a Seahawks fan, I can’t recall Wilson himself ever boiling his playstyle down to it’s primary components like that. He basically just said “I hate being in the pocket” (yes, he’s short). Over his last years in Seattle, Wilson was actually scrambling less than in his early years. But he’s always relied on that scramble style. I just don’t recall him ever saying it out loud so bluntly. Usually he has tried to at least pretend to want to be a pocket passer. Now it appears he has given up the pretense.

  3. Terrible choice to bring him back just shut it down for the year. Who cares and play Rypien? I think he won you the game and they scored some points with Wilson, not so much.

    Lets Ride!!👌👌👍👍

