Saints rule out Chris Olave; Jarvis Landry is headed to IR

Getty Images

The Saints will have depth issues at receiver for Saturday’s game against the Browns.

They have ruled out rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) after he did not practice all week.

Olave leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102) and receiving yards (940) and has three touchdown receptions this season.

Veteran receiver Jarvis Landry also won’t play after going on the practice report Wednesday with an ankle injury. He did not practice again Thursday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints will place Landry on injured reserve.

Landry will finish with 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) also are ruled out.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), safety P.J. Williams (knee) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (illness) are questionable.

The Saints added Peat to the injury report Thursday.