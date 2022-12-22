Sam Williams transported to hospital after a car crash

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was transported to the hospital Thursday after a car crash, CBS 11 reports.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. after practice and not far from the team facility

A black Infiniti heading northbound was trying to make a left turn and hit Williams’ black Corvette, which was headed southbound.

Williams and the other driver had minor injuries but were taken to the hospital “mainly as a precaution,” Plano police told the news station.

Police were uncertain whether the driver of the Infiniti would receive a ticket, a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams, a rookie, has 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games this season.