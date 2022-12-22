Source: Sunday Ticket, Google/YouTube deal runs for seven years

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 10:07 AM EST
On Thursday, the NFL announced an agreement with Google that will make Sunday Ticket exclusively available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023.

In the announcement, the league said only that it was a multi-year agreement. PFT has learned, via a source, that the deal runs for seven years.

Google is reportedly paying $2.5 billion per year for the rights to Sunday Ticket, which will now be available to a broader set of customers than have been able to access it through DirectTV.

The service will be an add-on for YouTube TV and a standalone option for YouTube Primetime Channels. Pricing for those options has not been announced, but a significant change from current prices is not expected due to existing deals with CBS and Fox.

  1. I have YTTV and it works just fine. Works better than Prime and their worthless ability to record and then to try to navigate through the game. YTTV is superior with that regard.

