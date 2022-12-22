This is the best day to start reading On Our Way Home

Anthony Zych

Christmas season is in full and complete bloom, with Christmas Eve just two days away. If you’re in the Christmas spirit or if you need some help getting there, we’ve got something for you.

A new Christmas story, one that hopefully lands somewhere at the intersection of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

I wrote it last December. I spent some time refining it this year. I decided before Thanksgiving to post it on PFT as a very minor token of appreciation for the time you’ve spent here over the years. So we started loading it up, one chapter (sometimes two) per day.

Obviously, I had concerns about how it would be received. Any type of creative endeavor invites criticism, perhaps relentless. Possibly deserved. What has amazed me about this one is that, at a time when I’m constantly sifting through good and not good feedback in the emails I get on a regular basis (and I welcome your input on anything), everyone who has read the book and who has opted to contact me about it has said they enjoyed it.

That’s ultimately what I wanted to do. The stuff we write here is temporary, fleeting. Today’s posts are tomorrow’s digital fish wrap, to be replaced by a new crop of stories that will become obsolete just as quickly. I wrote Playmakers to have something with a little longer shelf life. I drifted into fiction because I like reading, I realized I like writing, and I was surprised to realize that, contrary to my own expectations, it’s not complete and total crap.

Today’s the perfect day to decide for yourself whether On Our Way Home is or isn’t complete and total crap, because the story starts on December 22 and it continues through December 26.

So grab you phone. Pull up the landing page. And start clicking on chapters. Try Chapter One. If you’re intrigued by how it ends to go to Chapter Two, do it. It will likely entice you to take a look at Chapter Three.

If you make it that far, you’ll possibly be hooked. Rip through all of them. If you get there by Christmas morning, it may enhance your appreciation of everything you have, and it may renew your commitment to the relationships in your life that mean the most to you. And to properly honor the memory of those who are no longer with us.

Again, it’s all free. If you read it, let me know what you think. Let me know if you have questions. Let me know if you want me to making something else like this available, or whether I should stick to my day (and night and weekend) job of covering the NFL.

Hell, some of you may prefer that I write books in lieu of covering the NFL. Unfortunately, that’s one Christmas wish that won’t be filling up your hand as quickly as something else will.