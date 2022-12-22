Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 22, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in.

The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad.

New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards with an interception.

Streveler provided an immediate spark, as the Jets netted four first downs on a 16-play drive. But it didn’t actually end in points.

While a third-down pass was dropped by Corey Davis, Streveler hit Garrett Wilson for a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-4 from the Jacksonville 25 to move the chains. But on the next fourth-and-2, Streveler’s pass was incomplete and the Jets didn’t come away with points.

That kept the score at 16-3, Jaguars, with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Streveler was 3-of-5 for 41 yards and rushed six times for 37 yards on the drive.

It’s hard to imagine the Jets will go back to Wilson in this game. And it may be difficult for the club to turn back to him for at least the rest of this season, irrespective of Mike White’s injury status.

25 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter

  5. It was interesting for half a drive until the Jags quickly figured out his game and adjusted their defense. No story here.

    He isn’t any better then Wilson

    That’s not the point, coach is sending a message that he’s done with Wilson. White is the guy.

  9. Adding insult to injury is Trevor Lawrence being in the building tonight. Had they won a little less the year before that draft, they could have had him instead of Wilson.

  11. Saleh isn’t much of an offensive coach. Everyone knew that the Jets had to run the ball to be competitive tonight, but they have no OL to either run or pass block.

  12. Wilson looked really good last year in preseason. You would have to think his regression is mostly mental. Throw in a lousy offensive line with no running game and getting jerked around by the coaching staff and the kid is done in NY. Probably needs to get released or traded and go to a team that knows how to develop quarterbacks like KC, Green Bay and sit behind an established veteran for a couple of years to learn how to play QB and save his career.

  13. The Jets squandered a good opportunity to start the season. The defense was cooking. Flacco had them competitive. I realized they were winning with Wilson for awhile but it wasn’t because of him, it was in spite of him. Flacco could’ve had a groove going by now and at least could’ve made this offense a bit more dangerous. They don’t look anything like the team from 5 or 6 weeks ago. The HC better be cautious. Playing musical chairs with QBs usually doesn’t warrant an extension. Mike White was a bandaid. Wilson is a hindrance. Flacco at least has experience and doesn’t care about outside noise. I wonder if we’ll hear another “instant coffee” remark after this game.

  14. When the college season finished Zach Wilson was a mid-round grade. Then the insanity of the pre-draft overhype hysteria began following bowl games and suddenly Zach Wilson vaulted up the rankings, despite ZERO games being played since the end of the season. Teams need to stop buying into the pre-draft hype, because Zach Wilson is playing like he should’ve been playing. a 3rd or 4th round caliber quarterback, not a 3rd or 4th overall pick. Shame on the Jets…

  15. Wilson just isnt NFL material, it happens weve seen it happen. Jarmarsus Russell is a stark reminder of a first round pick not cutting it.There is a small raft of them but Russell was touted as the next big thing in football.

  16. The NY Jets. Where talented young highly sought after QB’s go to watch their NFL hopes and dreams die.

  17. I still don’t know how Wilson jumped Fields as the #2 QB in the draft. Fields with a rib injury outplayed Trevor Lawrence in a playoff game. The season ends and magically Zach jumps fields according to the so called experts. The jets would have been better off keeping Sam darnold and not drafting Zach. There is a lot more talent on offense now than what Sam had.

  18. Zac Wilson is not the future for the Jets. The interesting part is Joe Flacco getting bypassed for a practice squad guy without even a hesitation-lol. Shows you what they think of him. If he’s that bad why is he even on the roster? One could ask the same question about Wilson. 😀

  19. As a Ravens fan that wants the Jets (and Pats) to lose this week, really glad they didn’t put Flacco in.

  22. The Jets organization is having big problems, the least of which is Zach Wilson. Meanwhile San Francisco’s defense looks better than ever. Oops!

    He isn’t any better then Wilson
    Imagine a practice squad player that was just added to the active roster having a better completion percentage, not tossing an INT and rushing for over 50 yards compared to what your 1st round pick in season two just did against the Jags.

