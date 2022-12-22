Thursday Night Football: Quinnen Williams, Trevor Lawrence are active

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was considered a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football, and he will play tonight.

The Jets don’t list him among their inactives.

Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 14.

He has 47 tackles and 11 sacks in 13 games this season.

The Jets’ inactives are quarterback Mike White (rib), receiver Denzel Mims (concussion), receiver Jeff Smith (knee), running back James Robinson, cornerback Brandin Echols (quad), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

The Jets have three quarterbacks active with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler dressed.

The Jaguars listed quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) as questionable for a third consecutive week, and for a third consecutive week, Lawrence will play. He played every snap the past two weeks.

He has not had a full practice since Week 13.

The Jaguars’ inactives are receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle).