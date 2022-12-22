Trevor Lawrence leaps into end zone to give Jaguars 10-3 lead

Getty Images

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s night got off to an inauspicious start when he was strip-sacked on the Jaguars’ first drive against the Jets.

But things have picked up for Lawrence and the Jags since then and with his 1-yard touchdown run, Jacksonville now holds a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Lawrence’s touchdown capped a 16-play, 96-yard drive that took 8:15 off the clock. The Jaguars faced only one third down on the possession, which was the quarterback’s touchdown run.

Through three possessions, Lawrence is 5-of-8 passing for 69 yards and has 26 yards rushing. Travis Etienne already has 56 yards on 13 carries.

Already down a couple of starters on the offensive line, the Jaguars might have to play without right guard Brandon Scherff. He was injured on a play near the goal line and is questionable to return with an ankle issue. Blake Hance came in to replace him.

For the Jets, safety Will parks had to exit with an apparent arm injury. He’s filling in for the injured Lamarcus Joyner. Tony Adams came in to replace him.