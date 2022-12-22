Trey Hendrickson: Playing with broken wrist will be painful, but we lay it on the line for our team

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2022, 4:17 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson plans to play through a broken wrist on Saturday, but he says that’s just part of the job.

Hendrickson said doctors have told him that he won’t make his wrist injury any worse by playing through it, the only issue is that he’s going to feel a lot of pain.

“Just about pain. It’s going to be painful,” Hendrickson said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

So why is Hendrickson willing to tough it out with a painful broken bone? He says that’s what teammates do for each other.

“At this point in the season we have spent more time together than we have with our family and we are a family. They would lay it on the line for me and there are guys whose livelihoods are at stake,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson would be within his rights to say he can’t go, but with the Bengals fighting for a playoff berth and eager to return to the Super Bowl, it would take more than a broken wrist to keep him off the field.

2 responses to “Trey Hendrickson: Playing with broken wrist will be painful, but we lay it on the line for our team

  1. Trey you’re a stud for doing this, but every work a day jerk that has to go into the “office” and is salary or overtime spends more time with their co-workers than their families…likes for a 4 day work week.

  2. What’s not to love about this guy! Seems like the Bengals have a locker room full of guys like this, who have bought into Zac Taylor’s leadership.

