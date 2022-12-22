Tyler Huntley questionable, Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell out

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier on Thursday that Tyler Huntley is set to start against the Falcons on Saturday. But apparently, that’s not quite guaranteed.

Huntley is officially questionable with his right shoulder injury.

Huntley was limited in Thursday’s practice after he was also limited on Wednesday. He told reporters that his shoulder was “just a little sore.”

Fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson is out with his knee injury. He didn’t practice all week.

Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley are both on Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Ravens also won’t have a pair of significant defensive players, as defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) are both out for Saturday. Neither Campbell nor Peters practiced this week.