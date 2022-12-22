Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 12:40 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury.

Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.

Tyler Huntley has started in Jackson’s place and he appears to be on track to play again on Saturday. Huntley was limited with a right shoulder injury on Wednesday, but he is on the field Thursday and he is throwing during the practice session.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) are also missing from Thursday’s practice. They have not practiced this week and seem likely to join Jackson on the inactive list.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again

  1. LJ ain’t stressed to get back on the field. He has nothing to gain, financially, by rushing back and looking worse than he already has in 2022. He’s now looking at 2023 and beyond by taking care of his body and not his stats.

  2. Pay attention kids. This is why you make sure you have a competent agent who can properly explain the risks that are involved with leaving a massive guaranteed contract on the table. Especially when your style of play has NEVER equaled a long playing career. Mike Vick might be the one exception, and that’s only because he had a major vacation in the middle, but even he got wise, and knew when to avoid the big hits. Lamar IS NOT getting that mega deal he desires. He’ll end up with the franchise tag which is nothing to sneeze at, so let’s not lose sleep over it, and then they’ll probably trade him IF he’s not already severely injured

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.