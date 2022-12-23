49ers activate Javon Kinlaw for Week 16 game vs. Commanders

Getty Images

Sometimes, plans change. Sometimes they don’t.

The 49ers planned to activate defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw from injured reserve for Saturday’s game against the Commanders. And they have.

The team announced the move on Friday. To make room on the roster, the 49ers released linebacker Curtis Robinson.

Kinlaw played in the first three games of the 2022 regular season, before being sidelined by chronic knee issues. On October 15, the team placed him on injured reserve.

A first-round pick in 2020, Kinlaw’s return bolsters a potent defensive line, led by Nick Bosa.

The 49ers also elevated from the practice squad defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour and receiver Willie Snead IV.