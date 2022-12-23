Bears put Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2022, 3:09 PM EST
The Bears ended the seasons of two of their cornerbacks on Friday.

Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor have both been placed on injured reserve. They will miss Saturday’s game against the Bills as well as the final two games of the regular season.

Johnson was listed as questionable to face Buffalo due to finger and rib injuries. The 2020 second-round pick had 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 11 starts this season.

Vildor has been out with an ankle injury since late November. He had 34 tackles and an interception in 11 appearances.

As expected, the Bears activated running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve. They also signed cornerback Breon Borders to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Nsimba Webster and tight end Chase Allen from the practice squad for Saturday’s game.

