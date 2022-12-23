Bengals downgrade Hayden Hurst to out

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals will have to wait at least another week for tight end Hayden Hurst to return from his calf injury.

While Hurst was initially listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup against New England, Cincinnati has now downgraded Hurst to out.

Hurst was limited in all three days of practice this week. He said that he was preparing as if he were going to play against the Patriots. But now the team has decided to keep him sidelined.

Hurst has not played since the Week 13 win over the Chiefs.

In his first year with the Bengals, Hurst has 48 receptions for 400 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games.