Bills elevate Cole Beasley to active roster

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2022, 4:10 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Cole Beasley is set to play another game for the Bills.

Beasley, the veteran wide receiver who signed on the Bills’ practice squad last week, has been elevated to the active roster. He’s likely to play tomorrow against the Bears, as he did last week against the Dolphins.

The 33-year-old Beasley played the last three seasons for the Bills but had an acrimonious exit this year, first asking for a trade and then getting released. He then spent a brief stint with the Buccaneers and then said he was retiring, but last week he said all his issues with the Bills had been resolved and now he’s ready to play.

The Bills also elevated defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game at Chicago.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bills elevate Cole Beasley to active roster

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.