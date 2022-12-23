Bradley Chubb: I want to be more dominant

Getty Images

The Dolphins traded for Bradley Chubb before the deadline in the hope that he’d boost their defense to a higher level over the second half of the season.

Chubb has provided 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in six games for the Dolphins, but the team has gone 3-3 and Chubb made it clear on Thursday that he thinks there’s still a lot more he can be doing to boost his team’s fortunes.

“I want to be more dominant, taking over games,” Chubb said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “That’s the reason they brought me here. Help this defense, take it to the next level. Yeah, we took it up a notch, but it’s a whole ‘nother level we can take it to. And I want to be the catalyst for that.”

With a playoff berth within reach for the Dolphins over the final three weeks, they’d certainly take a more dominant Chubb against the Packers on Sunday and for the rest of the regular season.