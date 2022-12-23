Browns activate “cold weather allowances” for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

With a “RealFeel” temperature of 37 below for Saturday’s game against the Saints, the Browns have activated specific “cold weather allowances” for fans attending the contest.

“Guests may carry in one Thermos, 20 ounces or less,” the team announced on Friday. “Guests may carry in blankets as well as portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries (both no larger than 6″ X 3″ 1.5″) to power heated apparel. Battery packs much be disconnected during security inspection.”

That may not be enough of an inducement to get fans to show up. Some will undoubtedly be there. Many will pass on the opportunity to endure frostbite under conditions that no one should endure for three minutes, much less for three hours.

It happens, at times. It’s one of the realities of playing games in open-air stadiums in cold-weather climates. The fact that so many cities will have rough weather on Christmas Eve could keep plenty of people from showing up.

Hopefully, everyone who does won’t have any issues with the extreme cold. If anyone has any doubt about their ability to withstand such conditions, they should just stay home and watch the game on TV.