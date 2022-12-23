Browns, Jack Conklin agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

After Elgton Jenkins reached an agreement on a four-year extension earlier on Friday, another key offensive lineman has closed on a new deal with his respective club.

The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year extension worth $60 million and $31 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

A Titans first-round pick back in 2016, Conklin signed a three-year deal with the Browns as a free agent back in 2020. He’s started 34 games for Cleveland since then, missing just over half of the 2021 season with an elbow injury and then a torn patellar tendon.

Conklin returned to action in Week Three of this season.

He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2016 and in 2020 when the Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Cleveland currently has the league’s No. 5 rushing attack and is No. 8 overall in total yards.

The Browns will host the Saints in what’s expected to be frigid conditions along the shores of Lake Erie on Saturday.