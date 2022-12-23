Chandon Sullivan fined $9,444 for removing his helmet

Posted by Charean Williams on December 23, 2022, 6:01 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Chandon Sullivan should have had a touchdown. Instead, the Vikings cornerback got a fine.

The NFL fined Sullivan $9,444 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he removed his helmet in frustration over a blown call by officials.

Colts running back Deon Jackson fumbled at the Indianapolis 39, and Sullivan returned it for a touchdown. Officials, though, ruled Jackson down by contact.

Replay fixed part of the error, giving the ball to the Vikings, but officials could not award them a touchdown.

Sullivan removed his helmet while on the field in violation of NFL rules, costing the Vikings 15 yards.

The Vikings eventually scored and won 39-36 in overtime, completing the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Sullivan’s fine was one of several that came out of the Vikings-Colts game.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chandon Sullivan fined $9,444 for removing his helmet

  2. That’s BS. Any fine for a reaction to a since proven blown call should be wiped out. And, what’s with the ridiculous amounts…9,444? Why not just 9000?

  3. Yet 2 weeks ago Jeudy took his helmet off then started screaming and bumped the ref. No penalty no fine. Looking rigged

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.