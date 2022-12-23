Chiefs activate Blake Bell from IR, place Jody Fortson on IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve Friday, ending his regular season. Fortson dislocated his elbow last week against the Texans.

He will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

Fortson has nine receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season.

The Chiefs activated tight end Blake Bell from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Bell is returning from a hip flexor injury in Week 1 of the preseason. He only returned to practice this week.

The Chiefs did not activate receiver Mecole Hardman to the active roster for this week’s game.

The Chiefs also elevated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from the practice squad as a standard elevation for Saturday’s game. Khalen Saunders is doubtful to play, so Shelton is expected to join the rotation with Derrick Nnadi and Brandon Williams.