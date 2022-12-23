Commanders bids are due today

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 9:53 AM EST
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
The report that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has received multiple offers “well north” of $7 billion for the team and associated real estate comes at a perfect time. Today is the day for interested bidders to put their proposals on paper.

Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, at least five and possibly up to seven bids are expected.

Snyder reportedly wants $7 billon. The Broncos sold for an American sports franchise record of $4.65 billion earlier this year.

As noted by Finlay, the recent news that the NBA’s Phoenix Suns will be sold for $4 billion will drive the market for the Commanders even higher.

Snyder could be tempted to let it ride, thinking that the passage of time will simply make the expected price even higher. At some point, though, his partners likely will make a move to oust him. Ultimately, the best time for Snyder to walk away will be just before they make him run.

11 responses to “Commanders bids are due today

  1. For a bid that high it would have to come with the ability to change that stupid name.

  3. Their practice facility in Ashburn is smack in the middle of the data center capital of the world. It is probably worth 5 times what Fedex Field is.

  5. Hi Dan, just checking if you got my bid yet.
    It was the one written in crayon on a used McDonalds wrapper.

  7. I have mine in for $15. But I’m prepared to go as high as $20. I feel pretty good I’ll get it.

  9. All the Snyder-haters are anxious for him to sell. However, the new owners will have to recoup their costs and so it just means more costs and pain for the fans

