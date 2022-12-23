Commanders bids are due today

Getty Images

The report that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has received multiple offers “well north” of $7 billion for the team and associated real estate comes at a perfect time. Today is the day for interested bidders to put their proposals on paper.

Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, at least five and possibly up to seven bids are expected.

Snyder reportedly wants $7 billon. The Broncos sold for an American sports franchise record of $4.65 billion earlier this year.

As noted by Finlay, the recent news that the NBA’s Phoenix Suns will be sold for $4 billion will drive the market for the Commanders even higher.

Snyder could be tempted to let it ride, thinking that the passage of time will simply make the expected price even higher. At some point, though, his partners likely will make a move to oust him. Ultimately, the best time for Snyder to walk away will be just before they make him run.