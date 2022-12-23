Cowboys unsure if Sam Williams will play Saturday after car accident

Getty Images

Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was transported to the hospital after a car accident on Thursday.

Team owner Jerry Jones said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday that the Cowboys are unsure whether or not Williams will be active for Saturday’s game against the Eagles. Via Jori Epstein of YahooSports.com, Jones said it’s a matter of a “concussion question.”

Police said Williams was transported to the hospital mainly as a precautionary measure.

Williams has recorded 20 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits in his rotational role on defense. He’s also played the majority of special teams snaps.