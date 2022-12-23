David Bakhtiari remains out of practice, doubtful to play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is on track to miss another game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that Bakhtiari might return to practice on Friday for the first time since a December 2 appendectomy and that the team expects him to play again this season, but he didn’t make it onto the practice field and the team has listed him as doubtful to play against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

This will be the third game Bakhtiari has missed since his surgery. He also missed the first two games of the season because of his knee. Zach Tom has been starting in his place this month.

No other Packers players received injury designations for Sunday.

  1. Park him for the remainder of the season. With his rotten luck the past 2 years,… he’s liable to have another significant injury playing in a game that means nothing other than where you pick in the draft next spring.

  3. Never give guaranteed money to players who hold out in training camp. David is the poster child for this move.

