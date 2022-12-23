De’Vondre Campbell named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 16

Getty Images

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

Campbell’s foundation held its fourth Adopt-A-Family program this week. The foundation adopted 25 families in Green Bay and in Minnesota, where Campbell went to college and lives in the offseason, with a focus on single-parent households, foster care families and those facing hardship this holiday season,

Through the foundation, Campbell donated more than $50,000 in gifts to the families, including a new car, washer and dryer set, appliances, toys and essential items. He also hosted a party for all the families to celebrate the holiday season.

“It’s not just for the kids; it’s for the parents and their guardians,” Campbell said in a statement. “If we can help in this small way to relieve stress, help with a hardship and change a life, we are blessed to do it.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity or foundation of Campbell’s choice. He will also join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.