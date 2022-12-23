Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 4:36 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints, 2018 NFC Divisional Playoffs
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good.

On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday.

The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, for Saints at Browns. Thirty-seven below. THIRTY-SEVEN BELOW!

In Chicago, for Bills-Bears, it will feel as if it’s 21 below. In Pittsburgh, for Raiders-Steelers, nineteen below.

The Seahawks-Chiefs game in Kansas City will generate a “RealFeel” of twelve below. For Texans-Titans in Nashville, four below. In Boston, for Bengals-Patriots, it will be two below.

In Baltimore, it will feel like a balmy eight above for Falcons-Ravens. And in Charlotte, the coldest ever Panthers game will be played, and it will feel like 17 degrees for Lions-Panthers.

The attendance, or lack thereof, at Saturday’s outdoor games will be interesting, to say the least. But the games will go on, no matter what. Despite risks of hypothermia, it’s never too cold to play an NFL game.

Or to tailgate outside one, like in Minnesota where they’ll play Giants-Vikings indoors but pregame in the open air.

11 responses to “Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions

  4. It’s the way football should be played. Halas, Lombardi, Grant, Paul Brown, etc., never complained…The domes are just money-makers for venues other than football…

  5. I’ll watch these games on tv, thanks. I don’t care if it was the Eagles-Bills, I am not going outside in that!

  6. In Boston, for Bengals-Patriots, it will be two below.
    —-
    In Foxborough MA where the Bengals Patriots game will actually be played it will be 9 below at kickoff. Boston is 30 miles away.

  7. How do people live in Kansas City? It’s 95 degrees with 100% humidity in the summer and single digits in the winter.

  8. Those who like extreme cold/snow games have never played football in them.

    Quite frankly, it sucks.

    There is a reason that back in the day, the football season ended most seasons before any real cold/snowy weather hit.

  9. The players will survive and the fans can imbibe to the point of not worrying about losing feeling in their extremities by halftime. It was -10 here last night and my dogs don’t care (they’re both Newfoundlands) and want their exercise or they’ll make life hell for dad.

    Spent 90 minutes walking and running them around last night and it wasn’t that bad. If you think you’re going to miserable in the cold, you will be. But the opposite is true as well.

  10. EVERYONE OF THESE GAMES WILL BE PLAYED WITH DEFLATED FOOTBALLS. Thank you Ideal gas law!! So just to make sure we are all judged the same! I’d love for a reading of the football pressure during the Cleveland game!! Deflategate was total and utter BS! And this weeks games should prove it

  11. Love the hardos always talking about “how it’s meant to be played.” I don’t enjoy turnovers, sloppy play, punts. Silly me, I like watching speed and actual talent being out on full display and seeing GOOD football.

