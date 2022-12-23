Elgton Jenkins, Packers agree to four-year contract extension

Getty Images

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will not hit the open market in the spring.

Jenkins and the Packers have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $68 million and a max value of $74 million, PFT has confirmed.

The deal makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the league.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Jenkins has appeared in 52 games with 50 starts over his first four years. He’s started 12 games in 2022 for Green Bay.

Jenkins tore his ACL midway through last year but was able to come back for the second game of the regular season in 2022. He’s been on the field for all of the offensive snaps in every game he’s started this year.

If the Packers and Jenkins had not come to an agreement, Jenkins’ camp believes he would have been franchise tagged before free agency. Now the Packers have that tool to use elsewhere on the roster.

