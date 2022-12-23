Gardner Minshew: I’m just going to be me and play my game

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew‘s last regular season start came against the Cowboys, but the stakes were very different in Week 18 last season.

The Eagles were resting players because they knew they would be playing on the road in the Wild Card round regardless of the result, but this Saturday Minshew will be starting in place of an injured Jalen Hurts with a chance to sew up the top seed in the NFC playoffs. On Thursday, Minshew said that neither the circumstances surrounding the game nor his lack of playing time this season will change his approach to the game.

“I’m going to do something I’ve done my whole life, play football and I’m going to do my part,” Minshew said, via the team’s website. “Just be me and play my game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Minshew’s last start with a full complement of teammates around him came in Week 13 last year and he went 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-20 win over the Jets. The Eagles would likely be happy to sign up for something along those lines on Christmas Eve.