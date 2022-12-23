If you’re stuck at home in the cold, settle in with On Our Way Home

Anthony Zych

It’s currently miserable in much of the country. There’s no reason to leave the house. There’s every reason to find a way to stay warm, relax, and enjoy the imminent arrival of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

We’ve got something for you to help pass the indoor hours, and to help enhance the holiday mood. It’s On Our Way Home, the Christmas story I wrote last December and decided to post, one chapter at a time, this year.

All chapters are available here. I continue to get feedback from those who ripped through it. One specific email that arrived last night made it clear that every single minute spent writing, revising, revising, and writing was worth it.

The story has relevance to many, for a variety of reasons. It could provide the inspiration to repair a broken relationship or to enhance a relationship that could be inching toward the breaking point or to more fully embrace the memory of a lost loved one during this holiday season, and beyond. If nothing else, you will be (or at least should be) entertained by it.

If you’re not entertained, you can always stop. But I continue to believe that, if you get through Chapter Two or Chapter Three (most are in the range of 2,000 words), you’ll keep going through all thirty-two.

Again, it’s free. I’m not making a penny from it. I just want people to read it and hopefully enjoy it and possibly be moved by it.