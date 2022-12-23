Is Jets G.M. Joe Douglas in trouble?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 11:40 AM EST
New York Jets Training Camp
Getty Images

As the Jets try to figure out what went wrong with quarterback Zach Wilson, at some point the spotlight of scrutiny will point directly at the man who drafted him, G.M. Joe Douglas.

Could the misfire be enough to get Douglas fired?

It’s a fair question to ask, proximity of Christmas Day notwithstanding. Consider the team’s recent history. Mike Tannenbaum drafted Mark Sanchez. It didn’t work out, and Tannenbaum eventually was gone. John Idzik drafted Geno Smith. It didn’t work out, and Idzik eventually was gone. Mike Maccagnan drafted Sam Darnold. It didn’t work out, and Maccagnan was gone.

Douglas was hired to work with former coach Adam Gase. Douglas survived Gase’s termination. Can Douglas survive Wilson’s implosion?

There’s already a vague sense of friction and turmoil, based on the way Wilson has been handled. The front office fairly can be concerned that coach Robert Saleh allowed Wilson to be undermined in the locker room and, in turn, among the fans. Saleh fairly can be concerned that he’s had Wilson forced upon him at a time when Saleh preferred to go with others.

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. There’s a chapter in Playmakers devoted to the importance of the coach and G.M. always being on the same page. If they’re not, each will blame the other when the shit hits the fan. And Saleh currently can make a much more persuasive argument than Douglas as to the fact that the quarterback drafted by Wilson isn’t the answer.

The point isn’t whether Douglas should be fired. The point is that he could be, because owner Woody Johnson may feel compelled to fire someone in the aftermath of Wilson’s failure, especially after an unexpectedly hot start to the season has disintegrated into another lost cause.

Of course, if Woody is going to fire anyone, he should maybe fire himself. While he was gone for a few years during a foray into international politics, the truly common thread among the failures of Sanchez, Smith, Darnold, and Wilson is Woody.

But, as 49ers CEO Jed York once said, you can’t fire the owner. And the dysfunction always flows from the top. For the Jets, it quite likely be different movies that all have the same ending unless and until Woody cashes out.

19 responses to “Is Jets G.M. Joe Douglas in trouble?

  1. You said it, Woody should fire himself! For real, you’re going to get like 7-8 billion dollars for your team. Go ahead and sell already.

  4. Owners who meddle are usually have a kind of screwed up organization. Maybe the exception is Jerry Jones – but no Superbowl yet. But the most successful organizations get a good GM and leave that alone – not meddle – Look at the Rooney Biscotti etc – compared to the Irsay Kahn and Stephen Ross

  5. I don’t think anyone should be fired when consensus picks fail. If they’d taken a risk and picked up someone projected lower and that flamed out. Or if they were at 1 and had the choice between Wilson and Lawrence, and still went Wilson. Those kinds of gaffs to me are fireable but no one was predicting bust with Wilson so why should the jets be held to a higher standard just because they were unfortunate enough to have to take him?

  8. If the Jets fire Douglas it will just be another mistake in a long line of mistakes. Sure, he missed on Zach. But give me a break. How about listing the long list of home runs he’s hit?

  10. The Jets were a horrific team with little talent and now they are a good team just a QB away. That’s on the GM so you keep him. Its one thing to say Douglass might not be a top 10 GM but its another to say you can have one fall out of the sky, replace him, and not need 3 years to build the team his way.

  11. He should be he hasn’t been too stellar with his picks so far. 2 QB’s in the first round and both are total busts. Let that sink in.

  12. It been obvious since the preseason that Steveler should have been on the roster and Wilson running the practice squad.
    The Jets QB picks have all only had one good year in college. They need to picksomeone that has a longer track record winning.

  14. Wilson was the big time QB that douglas took. I guess he did draft James Morgan in round 4 in his first draft, the 2020 draft, but obviously expectations for Morgan were quite different than wilson.

    Wilson was the 2nd highest graded player by PFF of all time–second only to Trevor Lawrence. Yes it was a big miss, but many other GMs would have made the same mistake. Douglas has done much better elsewhere. It would be a jets thing to fire him without a competent replacement in mind. I hope they don’t. He turned a box safety into two first round picks and more–he’ll figure out something.

    Also consider the 49ers traded up to take Trey lance AND gave up multiple first round picks to do so. That’s a massive sunk cost.

  15. Seems like only about 1 in 4 first round QB picks succeed — it is amazing how hard it is to predict NFL QB success.

  16. He should be, just because a guy can throw it 80 yards on his pro day doesn’t mean he’ll be a good QB. (see Jamarcus Russell)

  17. Skol Vikes says:

    December 23, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    He should be he hasn’t been too stellar with his picks so far. 2 QB’s in the first round and both are total busts. Let that sink in.

    He only drafted Zach, Brah. All his other 1st rounders have been great*

    *when healthy

  18. Joe Douglas only picked one QB in the first round (Wilson). Let that sink in before the next time you post lol

  19. The Jets didn’t fire those other GMs simply because of a QB draft selection that didn’t work out – they were let go because the Jets roster wasn’t progressing under any of them. While the Wilson pick is trending to a bad bust, it’s eminently clear that the rest of the Jet roster is making major progress – and that’s on top of an OL that has been hammered by injuries. Take it from a guy who enjoys seeing the Jets fail: the biggest mistake they could make would be to dump Douglas, and over one failed pick.

