Is Kliff Kingsbury reaching the end of the road in Arizona?

Getty Images

The good news is that, uncharacteristically, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t preside over another good-to-great start that melted into an ugly finish. The bad news is that this season started ugly and stayed that way.

Given the flurry of reports regarding consternation in the organization following last year’s 10-2 start and one-and-done playoff finish, it’s no surprise that media outlets are looking to get one step ahead of what may be happening in Arizona after the current campaign concludes.

And so, in the time-honored spirit of “team will fire coach, unless it doesn’t,” ESPN.com is planting the flag on the possibility that Kingsbury will quit. Or be fired. Or neither. Literally, every base is covered in the early paragraphs of the article, which aren’t caught behind a paywall.

ArizonaSports.com has some of the specifics. The story paints a portrait of widespread dysfunction. One source calls the situation with the Cardinals “not sustainable.” Another source “close to quarterback Kyler Murray” said that “changes need to be made.”

That source likely isn’t Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt. He also represents Kingsbury. Which could make things very awkward.

Then again, it’s already awkward. And here’s the reality. During the offseason, at a time when it seemed as if change could come to the Cardinals, the team announced, seemingly out of nowhere, new contracts for Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim. The team said the deals run through 2027, but there has been no further reporting as to the amounts or other terms, including the extent to which the deals are guaranteed.

Whatever remains on the Kingsbury contract after 2022, would he really walk away from it? Would owner Michael Bidwill fire Kingsbury and owe potentially millions, while then having to hire someone else to coach the team?

And which candidate with options would opt to take the Arizona job, given that Murray is recovering from a torn ACL, which will necessitate a Plan B, who may become Plan A if Murray’s rehab experiences the same kind of speed bumps that other players have endured?

The only option may be to stay the course for another year, kicking the can and hoping for the best and preparing for the possibility that things will only get worse.