Is Kliff Kingsbury reaching the end of the road in Arizona?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 1:32 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The good news is that, uncharacteristically, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t preside over another good-to-great start that melted into an ugly finish. The bad news is that this season started ugly and stayed that way.

Given the flurry of reports regarding consternation in the organization following last year’s 10-2 start and one-and-done playoff finish, it’s no surprise that media outlets are looking to get one step ahead of what may be happening in Arizona after the current campaign concludes.

And so, in the time-honored spirit of “team will fire coach, unless it doesn’t,” ESPN.com is planting the flag on the possibility that Kingsbury will quit. Or be fired. Or neither. Literally, every base is covered in the early paragraphs of the article, which aren’t caught behind a paywall.

ArizonaSports.com has some of the specifics. The story paints a portrait of widespread dysfunction. One source calls the situation with the Cardinals “not sustainable.” Another source “close to quarterback Kyler Murray” said that “changes need to be made.”

That source likely isn’t Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt. He also represents Kingsbury. Which could make things very awkward.

Then again, it’s already awkward. And here’s the reality. During the offseason, at a time when it seemed as if change could come to the Cardinals, the team announced, seemingly out of nowhere, new contracts for Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim. The team said the deals run through 2027, but there has been no further reporting as to the amounts or other terms, including the extent to which the deals are guaranteed.

Whatever remains on the Kingsbury contract after 2022, would he really walk away from it? Would owner Michael Bidwill fire Kingsbury and owe potentially millions, while then having to hire someone else to coach the team?

And which candidate with options would opt to take the Arizona job, given that Murray is recovering from a torn ACL, which will necessitate a Plan B, who may become Plan A if Murray’s rehab experiences the same kind of speed bumps that other players have endured?

The only option may be to stay the course for another year, kicking the can and hoping for the best and preparing for the possibility that things will only get worse.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Is Kliff Kingsbury reaching the end of the road in Arizona?

  2. New contracts for all 3 was shocking to say the least. This is not an owner who spends $ like that.

  6. This team was really good until week 13 last year. It’s been crap ever since. A switch was turned off on the offense somehow. Pretty crazy turnaround, and not in a good direction.

  7. Kliff can always go back to being actor Ryan Gosling’s stunt double. Dangerous work,but pretty good money.

  8. I don’t think there’s much doubt Kingsbury is let go. It’s not a dumpster fire there yet,… but it sure is a mess. And the mess isn’t just the with roster and the on-field play.

  10. He’s reached the end of the road, crashed through the barriers and is falling head first off a Kliff (sorry). Even at 10-2 it was less than convincing.

  11. 13seconds says:
    December 23, 2022 at 1:39 pm
    Yes, and the Patriots should hire him as their next OC.

    Makes sense. Bill loves to hire coaches that are getting paid by other teams Witness Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

  13. Out of the 3 with the extensions, Kylers the only one who’s actually proven he can do his job. Out of 3 full seasons, he’s earned 2 pro bowls. Separate the player from the person. Keim should be the first to go.

  14. Or would it make sense to bring in a DC as HC? Turn that unit into top 5 for Kylers return. You will find out quick if Kyler does his homework 😉

  15. Your normal headline would be, “Kingsbury will be off the kliff, unless he isn’t”. Get with it, man.

  16. Kliff is a good coach, committed and smart. If he leaves Arizona he should be the next OC in New England if BB is still there. They’d be dumb not to hire Kingsbury.

  17. Mike, consider the law of Supply & Demand….PLENTY of prospective head coaches won’t care that Murray won’t play until November at the earliest….and maybe NOT in 2023….That’s because ANY head coach will be guaranteed four years x $5M MINIMUM….

    Hence, Mr. Bidwell (the owner) is shelling out $20 (more likely $30M) for the new coach plus Kingsbury’s balance due of $20-$40M = net $40-$60 due for the two coaches, IF the owner fires Kingsbury……

    Will it happen? Yes….PLENTY of new TV $ in the latest contract, plus the YouTube billions adhered yesterday….i.e., the $ for the owner is a rounding error on his spreadsheet.

  18. Back to the college ranks Kliff, and take that college quarterback Kyler look at me Murray with you!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.