Jerry Jones expects T.Y. Hilton to be “involved and counted on” Saturday

It looks like T.Y. Hilton will be making his Cowboys debut on Saturday.

Hilton signed with the team on December 12, but the Cowboys left the veteran wideout on the inactive list for last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Hilton will be active against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

“He should impact us immediately. I expect him to be involved and counted on,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Hilton caught two passes for 39 yards for the Colts in a Week 18 loss to the Jaguars last season. He has not played in a game since then, but he’ll get a chance to make his first impact as a Cowboy on Saturday.