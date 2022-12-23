Mike Gesicki trying to remain optimistic amid a down year in Miami

Getty Images

When the Dolphins put the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, they were guaranteeing him a salary of $10.9 million this season. Clearly, they were expecting a lot more from him than they’ve gotten.

Gesicki, who topped 700 receiving yards each of the last two seasons, has just 274 receiving yards through 14 games this year. And he’s getting less productive as the season goes on: He has just one catch for five years over the last four games. He’d like more opportunities than that.

“In my opinion, I could help, but I’m just going to go about it in the most professional way I can and make the most of my opportunities when they do present themselves, if they do. That’s really all I can do,” Gesicki said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Gesicki recognizes that he doesn’t have a big role in what Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is doing.

“Obviously, you want to be out there making plays, be out there in general,” Gesicki said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, but it’s not about me. This team isn’t built around me. I’m going to do my job. I don’t call the plays. I just go out there and execute them. Try to do the best of my ability. That doesn’t make me feel any way. I just want to help this team win football games in any way possible, whether that’s me being a good teammate or me being on the field — whatever it is.”

Gesicki will hit free agency in March, and it’s safe to say the Dolphins won’t use the franchise tag on him again. Perhaps he can find a team that will use him in a way the Dolphins haven’t.