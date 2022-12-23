NFL suspends Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for betting on sports other than football

Getty Images

Do as we say, not as we profit from.

The NFL, which has embraced a major revenue stream from partnerships with multiple sports books that legally offer sports betting in most states, prevents NFL personnel from wagering on any sports. Jets receiver Miles Austin apparently bet on sports other than football.

He has now been suspended.

The NFL has essentially announced, via a report based on anonymous sources from NFL Media, that Austin has been suspended for betting on sports other than football.

The details have not yet emerged. The report from the NFL’s in-house reporting outlet says there’s no indication Austin bet on football.

Austin played 10 years in the NFL, most of them with the Cowboys. He had 1,320 receiving yards in 2009, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

It’s the ultimate late-Friday bad news dump, heading into Christmas weekend. But it’s a reminder that the NFL has all sorts of potential complications arising from the legalization of gambling and the league cozying up to it.

Whacking a periodic player or coach whom the league catches red-handed does nothing to address deeper concerns regarding less obvious issues, like the handling of inside information or the placing of bets in a more discreet way, that can’t be easily traced and proven or attempts to fix the outcome of games.

Hopefully, as the league plucks at the low-hanging fruit, it’s also focusing a little higher on the tree.