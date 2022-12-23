NFL suspends Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for betting on sports other than football

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 5:43 PM EST
NFL: NOV 28 Jets at Texans
Do as we say, not as we profit from.

The NFL, which has embraced a major revenue stream from partnerships with multiple sports books that legally offer sports betting in most states, prevents NFL personnel from wagering on any sports. Jets receiver Miles Austin apparently bet on sports other than football.

He has now been suspended.

The NFL has essentially announced, via a report based on anonymous sources from NFL Media, that Austin has been suspended for betting on sports other than football.

The details have not yet emerged. The report from the NFL’s in-house reporting outlet says there’s no indication Austin bet on football.

Austin played 10 years in the NFL, most of them with the Cowboys. He had 1,320 receiving yards in 2009, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

It’s the ultimate late-Friday bad news dump, heading into Christmas weekend. But it’s a reminder that the NFL has all sorts of potential complications arising from the legalization of gambling and the league cozying up to it.

Whacking a periodic player or coach whom the league catches red-handed does nothing to address deeper concerns regarding less obvious issues, like the handling of inside information or the placing of bets in a more discreet way, that can’t be easily traced and proven or attempts to fix the outcome of games.

Hopefully, as the league plucks at the low-hanging fruit, it’s also focusing a little higher on the tree.

24 responses to “NFL suspends Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for betting on sports other than football

  1. I think we always knew that sports embracing betting was an ill-advised idea, for numerous reasons.

  2. Moronic suspension. NFL shoves gambling down everyone’s throats and this has nothing to do with football. Embarrassing.

  5. Lol the audacity to think he was allowed to make money off gambling on sports…. That’s the only for the NFL to do.

  8. So he probably put some money down on the World Cup or WWE wrestling or the NBA.
    Seems to be suppression of some kind of personal rights.
    The hypocrisy is blinding. The hypocrisy is outrageous.

  10. Funny how the refs seem to openly embrace sports betting on football and even games they ref yet NFL HQ remains silent.

  11. Can the Owners bet on sports? What about all the NFL players we see at the Kentucky Derby? None of them put down a $6.00 Exacta box? Right……….

  12. From numerous tampering incidents to Woody Johnson hiring Goodell to cheat, tbis organization just doesn’t stop.

    Just disgusting.

  15. I hope the NFL realizes this is wrong and reinstates him ASAP. Next thing they’ll be told they can’t buy lottery scratchers.

  19. It’s part of the terms of his employment. If he wanted to gamble on non NFL sports then he should have quit his NFL job!

  20. I’m not usually a “screw the nfl” kinda guy, but the level of hypocrisy here is astounding.

  22. But putting folks with their holier than thou attitudes saying ‘Bet responsibly’ should solve all the problems – right, NFL ?
    The greed and hypocrisy of the “shield” never ceases to amaze

  23. Come on. You can’t ban an NFL employee for wagering on sports other than football. This is ridiculous unless you believe he is supplying information on the Jets to professional gamblers in exchange for tips on other sports like basketball, hockey or baseball. Especially considering the NFL partners with online sports wagering businesses.

