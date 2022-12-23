Now that he’s buying the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia won’t pursue the Commanders

Getty Images

Billionaire Mat Ishbia wanted to buy the Denver Broncos. He was expected to pursue the Washington Commanders.

Instead, he’ll focus on buying the Phoenix Suns and Mercury of the NBA and WNBA, respectively.

Via the Washington Post, a spokesman for Ishbia said that the billionaire “is no longer pursuing the Commanders.”

Given that Ishbia has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, it wouldn’t have been easy for him to come up with the cash for 30 percent of the Commanders’ eventual purchase price, especially if it meets or exceeds $7 billion. Tying up assets in the Suns and Mercury (reportedly sold to Ishbia for $4 billion) would only make that more difficult to raise the money to buy the Commanders.

Bids were due today for the team owned by Daniel Snyder since 1999. Some believe that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will buy it, whatever the price.

Whoever the actual bidders may be, Ishbia is out.