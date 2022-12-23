Officials stopped game before key Jets play over “routine substitution issue”

Getty Images

On Thursday night, with the Jets driving and the score at 16-3 in the fourth quarter, New York faced third and one from the Jacksonville 12. As the play began, officials blew the play dead.

The specific reason for the move was never explained. Per the NFL, “it was a routine substitution issue.”

“The Jets sent in a late sub as they were rushing to the line, and as the umpire was coming up to hold for the defensive match up, they snapped the ball,” an NFL spokesperson told PFT. “The referee announced this, but the network did not cover the announcement.”

The tail end of the explanation from the referee can be barely heard on the broadcast. The situation was never fully explained during the broadcast.

That’s possibly because the situation was inexplicable. First, the Jets weren’t “rushing to the line.” There were 20 seconds on the play clock when the whistle was blown to kill the action. Second, the TV copy shows no evidence of a late substitution by the Jets, or of any apparent effort by New York to finagle any type of advantage by hurrying to the line.

Put simply, they weren’t hurrying.

So, basically, it didn’t make sense at the time and it doesn’t make sense now. And it killed a play that would have potentially resulted in a first down on a drive that would have ended in a touchdown that would have cut the score to 16-10.