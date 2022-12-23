Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report list

Getty Images

Cornerback Justin Layne was waived by the Bears earlier this week and then claimed by the Panthers.

But apparently, Layne did not show up to work this week.

The Panthers announced on Friday that they’ve placed Layne on the reserve/did not report list.

Layne was expected to add some depth to a unit that has been dealing with some injuries. But Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson do not have an injury status heading into the weekend.

A Steelers third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Layne has appeared in 52 career games with no starts. He started the 2022 season with the Giants, appearing in seven games. He was then waived and picked up by the Bears, where he appeared in two games.

He mainly played special teams for both clubs, though he did take 11 defensive snaps in New York’s victory over Green Bay in London back in Week Five.

The Panthers will host the Lions on Christmas Eve.