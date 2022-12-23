Ravens elevate Anthony Brown, Andy Isabella; sign Isaiah Mack to active roster

Posted by Charean Williams on December 23, 2022, 5:39 PM EST
The Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad as standard elevations for Saturday’s game.

Brown will back up Tyler Huntley.

It is Brown’s third and final elevation, so the Ravens will have to add him to the 53-player roster next week if they need him to dress.

Isabella signed to the Ravens’ practice squad Oct. 10 but has yet to play.

The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off the practice squad. They needed depth at the position with Calais Campbell (knee) sidelined Saturday.

They cut linebacker Josh Bynes in a corresponding move.

Bynes has not played since Week 7.

