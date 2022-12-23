Report: Jaguars fear Dawuane Smoot tore his Achilles

Getty Images

The Jaguars helped their chances of making the playoffs with Thursday night’s win over the Jets, but they may have lost a member of their defensive line for the rest of the year.

Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot was injured late in the 19-3 victory and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team fears he tore his Achilles. Smoot will have an MRI on Friday to find out more information about the injury.

Smoot has appeared in every game this season as part of the defensive line rotation. He has 21 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Smoot joined the team as a 2017 third-round pick and has 22.5 sacks over the last four seasons. He is set for free agency after this season, so confirmation of an Achilles tear would make for a cooler market for his services.