Report: Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery this week and is a “long shot” to play again this season

If the Tennessee Titans are going to make it to the playoffs, they’re most likely going to have to get there without quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

ESPN reports that Tannehill had ankle surgery this week. He’s considered to be a “long shot” to play again this season.

Previous reports from other outlets had indicated that Tannehill was likely out for the year.

During Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Tannehill was carted to the locker room after injuring the ankle. He returned to action after missing only one series.

Rookie Malik Willis takes over for Tannehill. Willis started two games earlier this year. In the first one, Willis presided over a run-heavy offense to beat the Texans. The following week, in a prime-time game against the Chiefs, Willis threw 16 passes (completing only five) in an overtime loss to the Chiefs.

For the year, Willis has completed 17 of 38 passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception; that equates to a passer rating of only 47.8. Willis also has 80 yards rushing, on 20 attempts.