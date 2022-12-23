Robert Saleh: We’re not going to quit on Zach Wilson

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s dismal performance was the team’s biggest storyline in Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars and questions about his future were the main topic of head coach Robert Saleh’s press conference on Friday.

Saleh said that the team is “not going to quit on” Wilson in light of his latest bad outing and said that he and the rest of the staff will “pour our hearts and souls” into helping any player on the Jets roster become the best possible version of themselves. Saleh said he thinks confidence is Wilson’s biggest issue right now and shared his belief of how that can be turned around.

“It’s a tough thing to try to overcome, but it doesn’t take much to flip confidence. He just needs to get on a little run . . . He just needs a good string of consecutive games, quarters, plays, of putting together good football,” Saleh said.

Saleh was less clear when it came to when Wilson will get a chance to go on that kind of run. The team is waiting to find out if Mike White will be cleared from a fractured rib in time to play against the Seahawks in Week 17 and Saleh declined to say that Wilson will start if White is not given the green light.

Saleh also declined to say that he still considers Wilson to be the team’s quarterback of the future, which won’t come as much surprise to anyone who has watched him play over the last two years and also doesn’t do much to suggest that not quitting on Wilson is the same thing as planning to have him taking snaps for the team again.