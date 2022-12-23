Sam Ehlinger will back up Nick Foles, Colts demote Matt Ryan to third string

Matt Ryan has moved from first to last on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who announced two days ago that Nick Foles will start on Monday night, announced today that Sam Ehlinger will back Foles up.

Ryan is the third-string quarterback and appears likely to be inactive for the final three games of the season.

Before Frank Reich was fired and Saturday was hired, the Colts had previously indicated that they planned to sit Ryan for the rest of the year, in large part because of the salary cap charge the Colts would take in 2023 if Ryan suffered an injury that prevented him from playing next year.

The Colts want Ryan to be healthy so they can release him. Even if they cut him he’s due a $12 million base salary in 2023, but if he can’t pass a physical by the middle of March the Colts would owe him an additional $17.025 million beyond that.

Whether the 37-year-old Ryan will retire after the season or try to catch on with another team in 2023 remains to be seen, but it appears that he has played his last game as a Colt.

9 responses to “Sam Ehlinger will back up Nick Foles, Colts demote Matt Ryan to third string

  1. I know it’s hard to turn down that kind of money, but Matt Ryan has become a parody of himself.

  3. Jim Irsay should be more concerned about the health of his own franchise rather than Dan Snyder and the Wash Football Team. WTF.

  4. When the colts don’t have an all time great QB (manning and Luck), the organization lacks strong leadership. The decision making is all over the board which indicates ownership is interfering. Reich was dealt a bad hand with the luck retirement, but interim HC Bruce arians might be the best HC the colts have had since tony dungy.

  5. How does Ballard survive all of this? The trading picks for expensive and cooked QBs and the holes all over the roster routine doesn’t seem to be a good look for someone who the media raving about in recent years.

    Doesn’t quite add up.

  6. So the Colts have decided to tank the rest of the year. Fans should boycott. Ryan is completing 67% of his passes. Ryan is the best QB and he’s not playing. The Colts are a disaster.

  7. Excuse me, but Matt Ryan led the Colts to 36 Points. It was the INDY COACH and the INDY DEFENSE that lost the game. Sorry to state the obvious, but everyone seems to have lost sight of that.

  8. Just because Ryan was manhandled in the second half by the vaunted MN defense is no reason to can him.

  9. “Matt Ryan has become a parody of himself.”

    Look at what he has to work with,… he’s lucky if that line gives him 3 seconds to look downfield to pass. And his WR’s aren’t exactly stellar.
    I like J.Taylor in the backfield when the play caller decides to utilize him. Matt Ryan is better than what’s been displayed this year. He will hook up with a better team for next season,… one that he picks.

