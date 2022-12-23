Seahawks elevate Godwin Igwebuike, Wayne Gallman

Getty Images

The Seahawks elevated running backs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

It is Igwebuike’s third and final standard elevation.

Igwebuike, who signed to the Seattle’s practice squad earlier this season, has handled kick return duty the past two games. He has 187 yards on six returns, including a 50-yard that helped set up a touchdown in Seattle’s Week 14 game against Carolina.

Gallman has yet to play in a regular-season game with the Seahawks since they signed him to the practice squad earlier this month. He has 1,548 career rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 61 career games with the Vikings and Falcons.

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, so Gallman and Igwebuike will provide depth at the position.