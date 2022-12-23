Seahawks expect to have Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas on Saturday

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed running backs Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against the Chiefs because of ankle injuries, but that doesn’t sound like the best label for their chances of being in the lineup.

Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the status of the two backs after Thursday’s practice and he indicated that both of them are going to be in the lineup. Walker is dealing with back spasms in addition to his ankle issue, but Carroll said he’s on track to play.

“He’s OK,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got to wait and see. He had something, little spasms or something today, but he looked good yesterday, so he should be ready to go.”

Carroll said Dallas was limited in Thursday’s practice because he’s “done enough to show us he can play” after missing the last two games. Tight end Noah Fant (knee) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) were also listed as questionable and were given similar outlooks by Carroll heading into a game the Seahawks need to have to keep their playoff hopes percolating.