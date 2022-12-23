Stephon Gilmore fined $15,914 for hit on Justin Jefferson

Getty Images

The Vikings were hopping mad about a hit that Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore put on wide receiver Justin Jefferson last week, and the league disciplinary process has confirmed that Gilmore crossed the line.

Gilmore was fined $15,914 for his hit on Jefferson, in which he launched into Jefferson on a pass over the middle.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell made clear that he wasn’t happy about the hit and said some of the illegal hits on Jefferson appear to be intentional. Jefferson said opposing defenses are trying to take out the best player.

Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was also fined $15,914 for a roughing the passer penalty he committed against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.