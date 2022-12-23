Texans place Nico Collins on IR, bring back Grayland Arnold from IR

Getty Images

The Texans designated defensive back Grayland Arnold to return from injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Arnold returned to practice Dec. 7.

He played 98 snaps on special teams in five games this season, making one tackle. Arnold went on injured reserve Nov. 3 with a quad injury.

The Texans opened a roster spot by placing receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve, ending his season.

Collins injured a foot in the Dec. 3 game against the Browns. He has 37 catches for 481 yards and two scores on 66 targets.

The Texans also announced they have signed receiver Malik Turner to the practice squad.