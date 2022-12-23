Willie McGinest apologizes for assault caught on video

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2022, 2:13 PM EST
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors
Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, McGinest issued a public apology for the incident, which was captured in a video showing McGinest and others attacking a man.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

The statement means either that McGinest already has resolved the criminal charges, or that he plans to plead guilty or no contest. Obviously, his statement is an admission of responsibility for the attack.

He likely had no option. Unless McGinest could show that it wasn’t him in the video, the video doesn’t lie.

NFL Network previously had said McGinest won’t appear on the network while a review of the situation occurs. It remains to be seen whether he’ll return, given McGinest’s comment.

14 responses to “Willie McGinest apologizes for assault caught on video

  1. I’d like to think people can redeem themselves when these incidents occur in isolation. It’s up to his employer to make that determination.

  2. Note to self: If I ever apologize for assaulting someone, don’t forget to apologize to the victim.

  3. Nope. I’m all for forgiveness too but that wasn’t a momentary lapse of reason, that was a premeditated ambush. Video doesn’t lie.

  4. A aperson can redeem themselves, I believe an employer has little to do with it, unless they are directly involved in whatever occurrence requires redemption

  5. Willie always speaks about how he managed to avoid the gang life as a youth.
    Seems he was just waiting until he was in his 50’s to dive into it.

  6. I too would like to apologize for the fact that I got caught doing something stupid, and it was recorded on camera.

  8. I wonder what the guy did? Not defending McGinest pummeling the guy even if he deserved it.

    I find it odd something hasn’t leaked out about what set him off.

  9. Totally insincere. No explanation for his actions. Be a man and tell the world why you acted that way.

  10. I didn’t look like an isolated incident. Those dudes look like they’ve done that before.

  11. I’m not going to deny that sometimes, someone somewhere is begging for an a-whoopin. But when you have so much to lose, you gotta ask yourself if dishing out that a-whoopin’ is worth it. I listened to an interview with Terry Crews who said he once elected not to kick some famous Hollywood dude’s backside when he was groped at a party. That was some saintly self-control; I bet in hindsight Mr McGinest is wishing he’d done the same.

  12. Standard boilerplate attorney influenced apology for when one is caught on tape. This doesn’t excuse the behavior, nor does it confirm that it was a ‘one off’ incident of this nature. Zebra never changes it’s stripes, you are what you do, Willie.

  14. This statement exists for one reason and one reason only-his abhorrent behavior was caught on tape. Sorry, Willie, the tape proves who you are no matter what you claim.

Leave a Reply

