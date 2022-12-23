Willie McGinest apologizes for assault caught on video

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, McGinest issued a public apology for the incident, which was captured in a video showing McGinest and others attacking a man.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

The statement means either that McGinest already has resolved the criminal charges, or that he plans to plead guilty or no contest. Obviously, his statement is an admission of responsibility for the attack.

He likely had no option. Unless McGinest could show that it wasn’t him in the video, the video doesn’t lie.

NFL Network previously had said McGinest won’t appear on the network while a review of the situation occurs. It remains to be seen whether he’ll return, given McGinest’s comment.