49ers, Commanders trade touchdowns, San Francisco leads 21-14 in third quarter

Ron Rivera long ago earned the nickname “Riverboat Ron.”

That name applies once again on Sunday. But a gamble early in the second half absolutely did not work. But the Commanders responded well and the team trails 21-14 late in the third quarter.

Rivera elected to go for it with a QB sneak on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s 34-yard line. But Taylor Heinicke was stopped short of the sticks for a turnover on downs. While there was apparently some question as to whether or not Washington would challenge the spot, Rivera ultimately kept the red flag in his pocket.

Two plays later, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rolled and hit tight end George Kittle with a short pass on the left side. Kittle did the rest, getting 27 yards after the catch for a 33-yard touchdown.

It was Kittle’s second TD on Saturday and his fourth in the last two games.

But the Commanders didn’t take long to get back on the board themselves. Heinicke hit receiver Terry McLaurin with a 51-yard pass deep down the middle to set up first-and-goal at the 6-yard line. A couple of plays later, Heinicke again connected with McLaurin, this time over the middle for a 3-yard touchdown.

With 2:46 left in the third quarter, Heinicke is 13-of-17 for 166 yards with two touchdowns.

Washington has a little more breathing room in the Wild Card race with Seattle and Detroit both losing on Sunday. But the club still needs a win over the NFC West champs and should still be plenty competitive in the fourth quarter.