Bears take surprising lead over Bills into halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2022, 2:25 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
The Bills are in the lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bears are mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoffs. Surely, the Bills will blow out the Bears today, right?

Wrong.

The Bears have taken a shocking 10-6 lead over the Bills at the halftime break. The Windy City can thank the wind for the point differential, as the Bills missed a field goal and an extra point on a blustery day in Chicago.

Neither quarterback has been great in the cold: Josh Allen is 7-for-12 for 89 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Justin Fields is 8-for-12 for 55 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Bills badly want home-field advantage and a bye week in the playoffs, and they’re at risk of losing that without a big second half.

"Bears take surprising lead over Bills into halftime

  1. The Bills can’t tackle anyone and now the kicker has lost his mojo.
    Every other play, someone goes down injured. And the penalties!
    Their heads aren’t into the game. They’re thinking about Christmas and the weather back home.

