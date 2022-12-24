Bears take surprising lead over Bills into halftime

Getty Images

The Bills are in the lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bears are mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoffs. Surely, the Bills will blow out the Bears today, right?

Wrong.

The Bears have taken a shocking 10-6 lead over the Bills at the halftime break. The Windy City can thank the wind for the point differential, as the Bills missed a field goal and an extra point on a blustery day in Chicago.

Neither quarterback has been great in the cold: Josh Allen is 7-for-12 for 89 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Justin Fields is 8-for-12 for 55 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Bills badly want home-field advantage and a bye week in the playoffs, and they’re at risk of losing that without a big second half.