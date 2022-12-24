Bengals jump out to quick 6-0 lead on Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2022, 1:11 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Bengals didn’t need much time to put points on the board against the Patriots on Saturday.

It took them just six plays and less than three minutes to drive 78 yards for a touchdown that put them up 6-0 in New England. Evan McPherson missed the extra point, so that remains the lead with the Pats getting the ball.

The biggest gain of the drive came on a 39-yard pass from Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins. That duo also hooked up for the nine-yard touchdown that ended the drive.

Burrow also hit Joe Mixon for 17 yards and he finished the drive 4-of-4 for 73 yards.

The Bengals clinched a playoff spot when the Jets lost on Thursday. A win on Saturday would push them closer to a second-straight division title.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bengals jump out to quick 6-0 lead on Patriots

  1. Pats looking ugly so far……. The defense allowed two easy scores and Max Jones looks clueless out there

  2. Roger Goodell up to his old tricks. His henchmen are scattered throughout the stadium. I’ve already noticed two of them conversing with the officials.

  3. “The Angst in Gillette Stadium”

    What a great line. I can hear John Facenda saying it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.