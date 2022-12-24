Bills stay atop the AFC with big second half in win over Bears

Getty Images

It wasn’t an easy win, but after trailing at halftime the Bills dominated the second half on a cold and windy day in Chicago with their AFC lead intact.

Winning 35-13 in Chicago clinched the AFC East for the Bills, and it ensured that they’ll be the No. 1 team in the AFC heading into Week 17. If they win their final two games, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will go through Buffalo.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t look like an MVP today, throwing two interceptions against a bad Bears pass defense, but he did enough, including a rushing touchdown with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-12 on the season. It hasn’t been a good year in Chicago, but Justin Fields has given the Bears reasons for optimism, and a high first-round draft pick along with the most salary cap space in the NFL could mean good things for the Bears in 2023.

The Bills, however, aren’t ready to think about next year. They’re all-in for the Super Bowl this year, and another win today puts them another step closer.